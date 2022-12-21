Best boxing knockouts of 2022 from Top Rank (video)

Rounding up 2022, Top Rank hit the stream with four best boxing knockouts of the year. The list features the spectacular KOs from Nico Ali Walsh, Janibek Alimkhanuly, Naoya Inoue and Emiliano Vargas.

Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, stopped Alejandro Ibarra in the first round of their scheduled for four middleweight bout. The contest was featured on the Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson card at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April.

Janibek Alimkhanuly knocked out Danny Dignum in the second round at Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas in May. With the victory he claimed the interim WBO middleweight title.

Naoya Inoue stopped Nonito Donaire in the second round at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan in June. With the win “The Monster” retained his IBF and WBA bantamweight straps and claimed the WBC title.

Emiliano Vargas KO’s Julio Cesar Martinez in the second round on the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Denzel Bentley card at Pearl Concert Theatre of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas in November. With the victory the son of Fernando Vargas made his successful Top Rank debut.

You can watch it up top.