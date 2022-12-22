Amanda Leve vs Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush tops PFL Challenger Series 10

The four-fight card has been announced for the second week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, February 3. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the women’s featherweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

In the main event, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner and IBJJF World Champion Amanda Leve (1-0) faces off Mongolia’s unbeaten mixed martial artist Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush (2-0), who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics in judo. Also on the card, a grappling specialist Jeslen Mishelle (2-0) takes on ATT’s Evelyn Martins (2-0). As well, undefeated Karolina Sobek (4-0) meets Judoka Senna van de Veerdonk (3-1). Plus, former member of New Zealand’s National Wrestling Team Michelle Montague (2-0-) goes up against Shaquita Woods, who makes her pro MMA debut.

“As the PFL continues its growth we are excited to unveil our Women’s Featherweight division,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations Ray Sefo. “Through the Challenger Series, the PFL will give eight of the best female Featherweights an opportunity to showcase their talent with the chance to earn a PFL contract.”

“We’re proud to stream a robust lineup of women’s and men’s MMA on Fubo Sports Network,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Our audience will be tuning in to this impressive roster of female Featherweight competitors as they take the cage.”

PFL Challenger Series 10 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 2 fight card looks as the following:

Amanda Leve vs. Naranjargal Tsend-Ayush

Jeslen Mishelle vs. Evelyn Martins

Karolina Sobek vs. Senna van de Veerdonk

Michelle Montague vs. Shaquita Woods