Leicester bantamweight prospect Muhammad Ali has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will make his professional debut in 2023.

The 18-year-old, who is managed by Sam Jones and trained by Dave Coldwell in Rotherham, enjoyed a glittering career in the amateurs, becoming a multi-national and multi-international champion while maintaining an impressive record of 38 wins and 5 losses.

Ali shares his name with one of the greatest fighters of all time but is determined to stand alone in terms of achievements. The soon-to-be professional pugilist harbours ambitions of becoming an Undisputed superstar at 118lbs.

“World Champion,” said Ali. “I’m not here for anything else. I want to be a World Champion, and I want to be Undisputed as well. You’re going to see something special, that’s for sure. I haven’t boxed for a long time and I want to get out there now. I’m very eager to start my professional journey. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

“I’m an all-rounder, I’ve got fast feet and fast hands. I’ve also got powerful hands. Put someone in front of me and I’ll find a way to beat them. I’m young and I’m fully dedicated to boxing. I want to be a World Champion. No matter how long it takes, I will become a World Champion. I know that my ability will get me there.

“Sam Jones got me in touch with Dave Coldwell and we tested things out for a week. He loved what he saw, and it’s been really good ever since. He’s got a strong stable that I can train with and get perfect sparring with. Hopefully I can keep developing in the gym.

“Dave is always there with me. He’ll always tell me what I need to improve on or what I’m doing well. If I’m doing well in sparring, he’ll tell me what I’m doing well but he’ll also tell me what I need to improve. He knows what he’s talking about and this will help me improve.”

‘Matchroom will enjoy working with him’

“I’m delighted to welcome one of the most exciting young prospects in Britain Muhammad Ali to the Matchroom team,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “A three-time national champion, Ali had an incredible stint in the amateurs and now it’s time for him to light up the professional ranks.

“This young man has a fan-friendly style that will be sure to thrill fight fans across the country and live around the world on DAZN. Quick hands, quick feet and bundles of confidence, Ali has already set his sights on winning World Titles and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

“He’s got a good mentality and he takes everything in his stride,” said Coldwell. “He’s got a great attitude. Matchroom will enjoy working with him. He’s flash but not cocky, he’s confident but not arrogant and he’s got bags of ability.

“For Ali it’s just about activity and developing in the gym, putting it into the ring in fights. I wouldn’t be coaching him if I didn’t think he had the potential to go to the top, but there are so many different attributes that you need to become a World Champion.

“You can’t just be fast and just be a big puncher. You can’t just be tough, there are so many different things. That gets collected along the way and that’s why I want time in the gym with him. That’s why I want the fights to get him used to doing what he needs to do. It’s going to be an exciting journey and I can’t wait to get going.”