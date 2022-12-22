Marlen Esparza & William Zepeda honored at WBA Centennial Convention

Several of Golden Boy’s heavy hitters were honored at the WBA’s Centennial Convention on December 12 in Orlando, Florida. The recipients were presented their special awards by WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

WBC and WBA women’s flyweight world champion Marlen Esparza (13-1, 1 KO) was honored at the WBA Centennial Convention for her contributions to the sport of boxing.

Participants at WBA Centennial Convention | Tom Hogan / WBA

Lightweight world champion contender William “El Camaron” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) was given an award for an outstanding 2022.

William Zepeda and Gilberto Jesus Mendoza at WBA Centennial Convention | Tom Hogan / WBA

Also given a special distinction was recent inductee to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and multi-division world champion, Miguel Cotto.

Miguel Cotto and Gilberto Jesus Mendoza at WBA Centennial Convention | Tom Hogan / WBA

International Boxing Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins was also honored and helped host a special seminar on mental health with other medical specialists.

Bernard Hopkins and Gilberto Jesus Mendoza at WBA Centennial Convention | Tom Hogan / WBA