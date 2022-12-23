Search
Arnold Adams vs Alan Belcher tops BKFC 36 New Orleans on Feb 24

Parviz Iskenderov
Arnold Adams vs Alan Belcher headlines BKFC 36 New Orleans
Arnold Adams | Phil Lambert/BKFC

BKFC 36: Adams vs Belcher

Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions makes it debut in New Orleans on Friday, February 24 with BKFC 36 taking place at Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner, LA. On the top of fight card Arnold Adams defends his heavyweight title against top-ranked contender Alan Belcher.

“We’re very excited to promote our first event in New Orleans, Louisiana headlined by this outstanding heavyweight main event as we return to the Bayou country filled with BKFC fans,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “For months fans have wanted to see Arnold Adams and Alan Belcher settle their heated rivalry; it’s truly the best heavyweight fight that can be made in combat sports.”

Arnold Adams (7-1-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, IL won the title in November 2021 when he defeated former champion Joey Beltran by unanimous decision in the rematch. In his first title defense at BKFC 25 in May he stopped Dillon Cleckler in the second round. Earlier in his career BKFC’s No. 3 pound-for-pound defeated Mick Terrill, Sam Shewmaker and Bobo O’Bannon.

Alan Belcher (3-0, 2 KOs) of Biloxi, MS won his previous bout in June by knockout in the first round against Frank Tate. Prior to that former UFC fighter KO’d Bobo O’Bannon also in Round 1 and scored a unanimous decision against Tony Lopez.

Other bouts featured on BKFC 36 fight card are expected to be announced shortly.

