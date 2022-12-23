A pair of bouts has been added to the Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card taking place at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. Among the matchups, Richard Riakporhe is set to launch his quest for a world title shot in 2023, as he faces former two-time WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki. Plus, Jack Massey meets former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

“We’re adding two major fights, with lots more to come, to what is already a blockbuster night of boxing, ” said BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said. “It’s a massive test and a huge step up for Richard Riakporhe against a former two-time world champion, whose only defeats are to Usyk, Breidis, and Okolie. “Glowacki has had a long time to prepare for this and it’s a huge cruiserweight fight that could be a headline bout. In what is a very exciting division, it’s crunch time for Richard.

“Local lad Jack Massey has been pushing for a big fight and he has jumped at this test against Joseph Parker. He has got huge support in Manchester and now he’ll be fighting one of the biggest names in boxing. “Parker is coming back after his Fight of the Year contender with Joe Joyce and will want to show exactly what he is all about. It will be very interesting to see how Parker reacts against a hometown favourite.”

On the top of fight card Chris Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) and Liam Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) square off in an all-British showdown at middleweight.

In Australia the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, January 22.

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Undefeated Londoner Richard Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KOs) has bulldozed his way into contention to challenge for a world title with three knockouts in his last three fights. Now Riakporhe, 32, will be out to claim victory against Poland’s Glowacki (32-3-0, 20 KOs), whose only defeats have come against Oleksandr Usyk, Maris Briedis and Lawrence Okolie.

“I’m really pleased that he took the fight,” Riakporhe said. “I can test the ‘Midnight Train’ once again and everybody can see how I fare up to the test of facing a former world champion. “He won’t be a pushover and I have to be at the top of my A game. It is going to be fireworks, believe me.”

Jack Massey vs Joseph Parker

Jack Massey (20-1-0, 11 KOs), the 30-year-old stablemate of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury returns to Manchester, scene of his Fight of the Year candidate defeat by Joe Joyce back in September, intent on getting his own world title ambitions back on track.

But Cheshire-based, whose only ever defeat was inflicted by Riakporhe in 2019, will be looking to cause a monster upset against the Kiwi warrior Joseph Parker (30-3-0, 21 KOs) when he steps up to the heavyweight division for the first time.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Smith lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, heavyweight