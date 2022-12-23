Alexander Volkanovski moves up a weight class to challenge current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of the event the promotion hit the stream with a two-fight video compilation featuring the Australian champion in his bouts in 2022, as he retains his title via fourth-round TKO of Jung Chan-sung aka “The Korean Zombie” and by unanimous decision against Max Holloway in their trilogy fight. Check it out up top.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live on Main Event on Kayo.

In the United States the event airs live on Saturday, February 11 on ESPN+ PPV.