Boxing

Full Fight Video: Gervonta Davis KO’s Rolando Romero to retain title

FIGHTMAG
Davis vs Garcia: 12-round WBA lightweight world title fight at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against fellow unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a PPV fight card live on Showtime. Ahead of the event Premier Boxing Champions hit the stream with the video featuring “Tank” in his previous outing in May in New York, where he stopped Rolando Romero in the sixth round to retain his belt. Check it out up top.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Davis vs Garcia live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, January 8.

BoxingNewsVideo

