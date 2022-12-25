Kickboxing event GLORY Rivals 4 airs live from Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, December 25. The six-fight card, presented in collaboration with RISE, is headlined by a three-round featherweight bout between former GLORY title challenger Serhii Adamchuk and former RISE lightweight champion Kento Haraguchi.

Also on the card, Stoyan Koprivlenski and Kaito Ono meet at lightweight, Petchpanomrung and Kosei Yamada battle it out at featherweight, and Ilias Bannis and Taiju Shiratori faceoff also at featherweight. In addition, Chadd Collins and Hiroki Kasahara duel at featherweight and Tessa De Kom and Manazo Kobayashi square off at women’s bantamweight.

Fans can watch GLORY Rivals 4 live stream on Videoland in the Netherlands and via the promotion’s broadcast partners in the respective markets, as well as on Glory Fights.

GLORY Rivals 4 fight card

Get GLORY Rivals 4: Adamchuk vs Haraguchi full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Serhiy Adamchuk vs. Kento Haraguchi

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Kaito Ono

Petchpanomrung vs. Kosei Yamada

Ilias Bannis vs. Taiju Shiratori

Chadd Collins vs. Hiroki Kasahara

Tessa De Kom vs. Manazo Kobayashi