As the year comes to an end, Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the Part 1 video, compiling some of the best moments of 2022. The highlight reel features Michael Chandler’s face kick KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, UFC’s return to London, Paddy Pimblett’s Octagon walk and submission of Kazula Vargas, a blockbuster clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, the featherweight championship trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and more. Check it out up top.