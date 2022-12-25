Search
UFC

UFC 2022 Year in Review: Chandler KO’s Ferguson, Pimblett submits Vargas, Chimaev decisions Burns & more (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Part 1

As the year comes to an end, Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the Part 1 video, compiling some of the best moments of 2022. The highlight reel features Michael Chandler’s face kick KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, UFC’s return to London, Paddy Pimblett’s Octagon walk and submission of Kazula Vargas, a blockbuster clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns, the featherweight championship trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and more. Check it out up top.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097