Bellator MMA vs Rizin: Date, time, how to watch, full fight card

Bellator MMA vs Rizin airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The final fight card for 2022 features the first-ever five-on-five showdown with some of the most prominent fighters representing each promotion.
On the top of the card, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1) goes up against reigning Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (14-1). As well, three-time and current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (34-5) battles it out against current Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike (31-5-1).
Also on the card, former Bellator and current Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) takes on Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-6-2) at flyweight. Plus, former Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (26-4) meets Soo Chul Kim (18-6-1). In addition, Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-2) and Koji Takeda (15-3) duel at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin in the United States
MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin on Showtime. The date is Saturday, December 31. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / PT.
How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin in other countries
MMA fans in other selected countries can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, December 31. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm JST in Japan, which makes it 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the USA, 10 am GMT in the UK and 9 pm AEDT in Australia.
Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator MMA vs Rizin from practically anywhere.
Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card
The current Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card, including Rizin 40 lineup, as well as intermission, looks as the following:
Bellator MMA vs. Rizin
- A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike
- Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo
- Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda
Rizin 40
- Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park – Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Grand Prix Finals
- Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa
- Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa
- John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro
Intermission
- Ren Hiramoto vs. Mystery Fighter – Special Standing Bout Rules
- Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin
- Johnny Case vs. Nobumitsu Osawa
- Chihiro Suzuki vs. Yoshiki Nakahara
- BeyNoah vs. Patrick Sho Usami
- Yushi vs. Tatsuya Nakazawa – Special Rules bout