Bellator MMA vs Rizin: Date, time, how to watch, full fight card

Bellator MMA vs Rizin airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The final fight card for 2022 features the first-ever five-on-five showdown with some of the most prominent fighters representing each promotion.

On the top of the card, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1) goes up against reigning Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (14-1). As well, three-time and current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (34-5) battles it out against current Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike (31-5-1).

Also on the card, former Bellator and current Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) takes on Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-6-2) at flyweight. Plus, former Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (26-4) meets Soo Chul Kim (18-6-1). In addition, Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4-2) and Koji Takeda (15-3) duel at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin on Showtime. The date is Saturday, December 31. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / PT.

How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin in other countries

MMA fans in other selected countries can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, December 31. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm JST in Japan, which makes it 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the USA, 10 am GMT in the UK and 9 pm AEDT in Australia.

Fans in the countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator MMA vs Rizin from practically anywhere.

Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card

The current Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card, including Rizin 40 lineup, as well as intermission, looks as the following:

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin

A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza

Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

Rizin 40

Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park – Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Grand Prix Finals

Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro

Intermission

Ren Hiramoto vs. Mystery Fighter – Special Standing Bout Rules

Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Johnny Case vs. Nobumitsu Osawa

Chihiro Suzuki vs. Yoshiki Nakahara

BeyNoah vs. Patrick Sho Usami

Yushi vs. Tatsuya Nakazawa – Special Rules bout