DAZN Boxing: Top 5 Fights of 2022 featuring Katie Taylor, Canelo, GGG & more (video)

FIGHTMAG
Greatest Fights

As the year rounds up, DAZN hit the stream with Top 5 greatest fights of 2022. The list includes Leigh Wood up against Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor facedoff Amanda Serrano and Canelo Alvarez versus Dmitry Bivol. Plus, the trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Gennadiy Golovkin’s clash with Ryota Murata. Check it out up top.

