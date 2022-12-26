As the year rounds up, DAZN hit the stream with Top 5 greatest fights of 2022. The list includes Leigh Wood up against Michael Conlan, Katie Taylor facedoff Amanda Serrano and Canelo Alvarez versus Dmitry Bivol. Plus, the trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and Gennadiy Golovkin’s clash with Ryota Murata. Check it out up top.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
DAZN Boxing: Top 5 Fights of 2022 featuring Katie Taylor, Canelo, GGG & more (video)
Subscribe to our channel on YouTube
Get all FIGHTMAG video content
Advertisements
Greatest Fights
Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.
Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Share This
Want to Support?
You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.
Advertisements