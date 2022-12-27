Undefeated John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) is set to face Thai veteran boxer Sirichai Thaiyen (64-4, 42 KOs) in the WBA super flyweight title eliminator. The date, location and other event details are to be determined. The winner of the bout is expected to challenge reigning champion Joshua Franco (18-1, 8 KOs).

3 Point Management’s David Suh, manager to Ramirez, confirmed the matchup, after being informed of the title eliminator at the recent WBA Convention. Ramirez is rated No. 2 by the sanctioning body, while Thaiyen is No. 3. The No. 1 spot is unrated with the Ramirez vs Thaiyen winner to be elevated into that position.

John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Sirichai Thaiyen

Los Angeles native John Ramirez, 26, made his pro boxing debut in December 2020 in Galveston, Texas where he stopped Jose Otero Solis in the first round. Despite limited opportunities for all fighters to fight during the COVID-19 pandemic he secured seven victories.

“Everything is happening so fast that it’s hard to believe,” Ramirez said. “This is what I envisioned before I even started boxing at 20. I said I was going to be world champion. I’m living what I’ve envisioned and that’s so insane because it’s really happening, I’ve never doubted myself. I have the balls to say what I’ve envisioned and then I go out and do it. There’s only one guy in my way (of a world title fight) and no way he stops me on a mission. He may have all that experience, but he’s never faced anybody like me. I’m on a mission for the belt, so I’m taking him out of the way. I’m not overlooking him, though. I’m taking the steps to prepare for this fight because this is boxing, and anything can happen.”

“He hasn’t fought anybody who thinks like me or with my physical tools. The last guy who knocked him out (Artem Dalakian) fights like me. My ring IQ is higher than his (Thaiyen) ring IQ; I’m more physical, more of a savage than him. He can walk towards me all he wants, until I get him and put him to sleep.”

In his previous outing in May on the Zurdo vs Boesel card in Ontario, California, “Scrappy” stopped Jan Salvatierra (8-1) in the opening round to land the North American Boxing Association (NABA) super flyweight belt.

“I’ve preparing for this fight for a long time,” Ramirez added. “I was back in the gym 3 days after my last fight, and I’ve been preparing for this moment. It was no vacation. I’m better now. I was supposed to have 2 or 3 fights that fell through, but everything happens for a reason. I’m still developing. Six months is a long time, but I’ve been making a good investment in my craft. I only gave fans 2 minutes in my last fight, and now I want to showcase my skills to everybody.

“I put myself in a dark place in training, pushing more and I’ve embraced the pain. I’m getting quality sparring and you need to be uncomfortable to get comfortable in the ring. Even on my morning runs, if my knee hurt, I just went for more. That’s the way to get mentally strong.”

Sirichai Thaiyen, aka Yodmongkol CP Freshmart, is the reigning Asian Boxing Federation super flyweight champion. He is also a former interim WBA flyweight champion and WBC Youth world light flyweight titleholder.

Thaiyen, 32, is riding a 14-fight win streak dating back to 2018. He lost his only world title fights for the WBA flyweight belt against Artem Dalakian (16-0) in 2018 by way of a seventh-round TKO and Juan Carlos Reveco (34-1) in 2014 by fifth-round TKO. The two world title fight setbacks were his only pro fights outside of his native Thailand, respectively, in Ukraine and Venezuela.

“I’ll fight this guy anywhere,” Ramirez concluded. “I’d go around the world and back, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my skill against his. He’s getting stopped in the late rounds. I’m going to showcase my skills, season him, and then finish him in the seventh or eighth round… unless I happen to catch him earlier. I’m going to take care of him!”

More details for the Ramirez vs Thaiyen event are expected to be announced shortly.