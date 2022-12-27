As the year rounds up, Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with 2022 Knockout of the Year Nominees. The list includes Michael Chandler’s face front kick KO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Leon Edwards’ head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Molly McCann’s spinning back elbow KO of Luana Carolina at UFC London and Zhang Weili’s spinning backfist KO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275. Check it out up top.
UFC 2022 KO of the Year Nominees: Edwards drops Usman, McCann floors Carolina & more (video)
UFC Honors
