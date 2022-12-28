Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds co-main event bout live Showtime PPV. Ahead of his clash with IBF No.4-rated welterweight for the interim title, the undefeated Philadelphia-native held a media workout.

In the main event undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against fellow-unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia. In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Main Event on Kayo.

At a media workout, held at Philly’s Next Champ gym, Ennis was joined by his father and trainer “Bozy” Ennis. Check out below what the participants had to say

Jaron Ennis: I feel like Errol Spence Jr. would fight me

Jaron Ennis | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“I haven’t watched any footage of my opponent but my team has been watching him. We have a game plan for what he does well.

“I’m definitely excited to have people coming from Philly down to D.C. for the fight. It’s only a couple hours away, so you’ll definitely hear Philly in the building.

“It doesn’t matter where we’re fighting at, I’m going to train just as hard. We prepare for every single fight like it’s a world title fight.

“I’ve just been watching a lot of Mike Tyson myself. He put a lot of punches together. Triple, doubles, same hands, lots of knockouts. He didn’t see too many late rounds. I’ve been watching him a lot this camp.

“I’m training all year round. The holidays don’t affect the schedule. I eat good, my weight is on point and everything is good. My last day off was on Christmas, but that’s only because Sunday is my normal day off. If it was on a Saturday, I would have trained.

“I feel like Errol Spence Jr. would fight me. I’m going in there with the intention of winning the interim title, then fighting Errol next. I think we can make it happen.

“I’ll move up to 154 pounds at some point for sure. I’m strong and I can move up and down if I have to. I’ll fight anyone at 154 or 147.

“It’s safe to say we’re looking to have a short night on January 7.”

“Bozy” Ennis, Jaron’s father and trainer

Bozy Ennis and Jaron Ennis | Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

“We don’t change up the preparation much fight by fight. We just keep trying to work harder and harder. We’re just putting in the work.

“I don’t watch the opponents, I let Jaron’s brothers do that. I watch the first round of the fight and then I go from there. If you start looking at one fighter too much, you can get into a bad situation if they get hurt and have to be replaced. We train to face any kind of style.

“We took our time. We’ve waited around. The only thing holding us up is that we knew Spence was the mandatory, but we knew he was working on the fight with Terence Crawford. We’re definitely looking to fight three times next year now.”

