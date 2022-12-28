Bellator 290 takes place at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 4. The fight card live on Paramount+, headlined by heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko, received a new co-main event pitting middleweight champion Johnny Eblen and challenger Anatoly Tokov. The initially announced co-headline-bout between light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Yoel Romero is no longer featured on the program.

Undefeated Eblen (12-0) claimed the title in his previous bout by unanimous decision against former champion Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282. Prior to that a native of Des Moines, Iowa and No. 5-ranked pound-for-pound similarly defeated John Salter and TKO’d Collin Huckbody in the first round.

Tokov (31-3) won his previous bout by TKO in the first-round against Muhammad Abdullah. Before that No. 3-ranked contender took a split decision against Sharaf Davlatmurodov and stopped Hracho Darpinyan in Round 2.

Also added to the Bellator 290 main card a welterweight bout between Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6). Among the newly announced preliminary card bouts, former welterweight title challenger Neiman Gracie (11-4) faces Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC), Jornel Lugo (8-1) takes on unbeaten Jaylon Bates (6-0) at bantamweight and Henry Corrales (20-6) meets Akhmed Magomedov (9-0, 1 NC) at featherweight. Plus, former No. 1 contender Alejandra Lara (9-6) and unbeaten Diana Avsaragova (5-0) square off at women’s flyweight, Grant Neal (7-1) duels Karl Albrektsson (13-4) at light heavyweight and Chris Gonzalez (7-2) battles former UFC fighter Max Rohskopf (7-1) at lightweight.

Bellator 290 fight card

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya