As the year rounds up, Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with 2022 Submission of the Year Nominees. The list includes Islam Makhachev’s arm-triangle choke of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Jessica Andrade’s standing arm-triangle choke of Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52, Jiri Prochazka’s rear-naked choke of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 and Zhang Weili’s rear-naked choke of Carla Esparza art UFC 281. Check it out up top.