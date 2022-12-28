As the year rounds up, Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with 2022 Submission of the Year Nominees. The list includes Islam Makhachev’s arm-triangle choke of Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, Jessica Andrade’s standing arm-triangle choke of Amanda Lemos at UFC Vegas 52, Jiri Prochazka’s rear-naked choke of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 and Zhang Weili’s rear-naked choke of Carla Esparza art UFC 281. Check it out up top.
UFC 2022 Submission of the Year Nominees: Makhachev submits Oliveira, Andrade chokes Lemos & more (video)
