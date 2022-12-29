Rey Vargas has a date for his next fight scheduled for Saturday, February 11 at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas where two-division world champion faces top contender O’Shaquie Foster. Battling it out live on Showtime, the pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds main event bout with a vacant WBC super featherweight title on the line. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Advertisements

Former longtime reigning 122-pound champion and recently crowned 126-pound king, Rey Vargas (36-0, 22 KOs) is looking to join the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and more on the list of Mexican champions to win world titles in three different weight classes. In his previous bout in July back at Alamodome, the 32-year-old native of Otumba, Mexico defeated Mark Magsayo by split decision to claim his WBC featherweight title.

29-year-old O’Shaquie Foster (19-2, 11 KOs) is a winner of his nine last fights, most recently defeating Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov by unanimous decision in March. A representative of Orange, Texas has held the WBC ‘Silver’ super featherweight belt and is now looking for the world crown.

Vargas vs Foster tickets

Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster tickets to witness all the action at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, February 11 are on sale.

Vargas vs Foster tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, February 12.

The list of bouts featured on the Vargas vs Foster undercard is expected to be announced shortly.