Search
MMA

Bellator MMA vs Rizin weigh-in results (video)

FIGHTMAG

Bellator MMA vs Rizin

Bellator MMA vs Rizin airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Topping the fight card, reigning Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (14-1) squares off against former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1). In In the co-main event, current Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike (31-5-1) takes on three-time and current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (34-5).

MMA fans can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Get Bellator MMA vs Rizin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card

  • A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike
  • Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo
  • Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097