Bellator MMA vs Rizin weigh-in results (video)

Bellator MMA vs Rizin airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Topping the fight card, reigning Rizin lightweight champion Roberto de Souza (14-1) squares off against former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1). In In the co-main event, current Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike (31-5-1) takes on three-time and current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (34-5).

MMA fans can watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Get Bellator MMA vs Rizin full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card

A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza

Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda