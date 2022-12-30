The four-fight card has been announced for the third week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, February 10. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the heavyweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

In the main event, Giacomo Lemos faces off his Brazilian fellow Danilo Marques. Lemos (8-0) makes his second appearance at PFL Challenger Series, previously defeating Billy Swanson via second-round TKO at PFL Challenger Series 6. Marques (12-4) won his previous bout via first-round submission of Brock McKinney.

Also on the card, Greg Velasco (5-1) of Union Beach, New Jersey makes his PFL debut against Brazilian Vitor Resende (4-0). As well, England’s Abraham Bably (2-0) takes on Massachusetts’ Hassan Graham (1-0). In addition, Scottish Louie Sutherland (4-1) meets Alton Meeks (4-1) of Orlando, Florida.

“As the PFL looks ahead to the new year, we are thrilled to reveal our Heavyweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series, which will be held for a second straight year at Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

“We’re looking forward to streaming the PFL Challenger Series Heavyweight competition from Universal Studios Florida once again,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “Fubo Sports is the only place fans can catch all of the action from the Challenger Series competition.”

PFL Challenger Series 11 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 3 fight card looks as the following:

Giacomo Lemos vs. Danilo Marques

Greg Velasco vs. Vitor Resende

Abraham Bably vs. Hassan Graham

Louie Sutherland vs. Alton Meeks