Bellator MMA vs Rizin airs live from Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The event held on New Year’s Eve features the 5 vs 5 showdown with A-list representatives of both organizations. On the top of fight card, No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound and Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (19-1) takes on Rizin lightweight champion Roberto Satoshi de Souza (14-1). Plus, reigning Bellator featherweight champion and No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound Patricio Pitbull (34-5) faces off Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike (31-5-1).

Also in action, former Bellator bantamweight champions Kyoji Horiguchi (30-5) and Juan Archuleta (26-4) battle it out against Hiromasa Ougikubo (25-6-2) and Soo Chul Kim (18-6-1), respectively. In addition, No. 10-ranked Bellator lightweight contender Gadzhi Rabadanov (18-4) meets Koji Takeda (15-3). The full fight card, including Rizin 40 lineup of action serving as the undercard, can be found below.

How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, December 31

Time: 8 pm ET / 8 pm PT

International live stream

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, December 31

Time: 2 pm JST / 12 am ET / 9 pm PT / 5 am GMT / 4 pm AEDT

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator MMA vs Rizin from practically anywhere.

Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card

Get Bellator MMA vs Rizin full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin

A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza

Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

Rizin 40

Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park – Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Grand Prix Finals

Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

Junior Tafa def. Tsuyoshi Sudario by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:38)

John Dodson def. Hideo Tokoro by KO (punches, R1 at 1:43)

Intermission

Ren Hiramoto def. Genji Umeno by KO (punch, R2 at 3:00)

Yuki Motoya def. Rogerio Bontorin by KO (knee, R2 at 2:56)

Johnny Case def. Nobumitsu Osawa by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:36)

Chihiro Suzuki def. Yoshiki Nakahara by KO (punches, R1 at 4:44)

Patrick Sho Usami def. BeyNoah by KO (punch, R1 at 0:45)

Yushi def. Tatsuya Nakazawa by unanimous decision