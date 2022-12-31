Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its return to Albuquerque, New Mexico with KnuckleMania 3 taking place at Tingley Coliseum. On the top of fight card, two-division BKFC king Lorenzo Hunt puts his light heavyweight title on the line when he faces the division’s interim champion Mike Richman. The pair squares off in the championship unification.

“Our KnuckleMania events are the biggest nights of the year for BKFC and our main event on February 17 is at the top of the most explosive fights that can be made in combat sports,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman have been circling each other like two sharks in the water who can’t wait to strike. An ocean of bad blood engulfs this fight and with the stakes at their absolute highest; the BKFC Light Heavyweight World Title, they will settle their score in the main event at KnuckleMania 3.”

“Our first event in Albuquerque, New Mexico last August, BKFC-28, was filled with thousands of local supporters and we’re very excited to promote KnuckleMania 3 in a larger venue to accommodate an expected sell out.”

Lorenzo Hunt (8-1-0, 7 KOs) of St. Augustine, Florida last fought in October at BKFC 30 in Monroe, LA where he stopped Quentin Henry in the third round to take the vacant cruiserweight belt. With the victory BKFC’s No.2-ranked pound-for-pound secured his seventh win in a row, including the second-round stoppage of Joe Riggs and a unanimous decision against Hector Lombard.

Mike Richman (4-0-0, 4 KOs) of Rosemount, Minnesota was in action also in October at BKFC 31 in Denver, CO where he KO’d Isaac Doolittle in the third round to lift the interim BKFC light heavyweight strap. Before that he defeated David Rickels, Dakota Cochrane, Marcel Stamps, among others.

Other bouts featured on the BKFC KnuckleMania 3 fight card are expected to be announced shortly.