AJ McKee came out on top when he faced Roberto de Souza on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The pair squared off on the top of Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Former Bellator featherweight champion, McKee defeated current RIZIN lightweight champion, De Souza by unanimous decision. The headline-bout result made it 5-0 in favor of the American mixed martial arts promotion.

“I’m just trying to embrace it all,” AJ McKee said post-fight. “Being here in Japan and fighting in front of all the fans, it’s an experience. It’s an honor to be here and an honor to put on a great show.”

“Man, that was so fun,” McKee said on fighting under RIZIN rules.” I don’t know if something I can do every fight but it’s something I enjoyed a lot. RIZIN enjoyed the show so hopefully they bring me back for a title.”

“Man, [Roberto de Souza is] a warrior. He’s one tough dude. He kept throwing that triangle. I felt like he was trying to drag me into deep waters and drown me… Luckily, I’m a good swimmer.”

“Man, this is about one of the best arenas I’ve fought in. The fans are phenomenal, the culture is phenomenal. I’ve heard so many stories so to finally be here is amazing.”

“I’m a warrior, and I’ve returned from battle. What better way to represent this culture. I would’ve gone out like a warrior. If he had caught me in a triangle, I would’ve gone to sleep. That’s just the kind of warrior I am.”

“I wanted to put on a great show for you guys to show that I am grateful for the culture.”

“I want to go home, go snowboarding. I’ll be back here. I’m gonna come back and pick up more of these [victor’s trophies]. There’s something I really like about the samurai warriors; as fighters, that’s who we are. I want to show my children, this is what I won in Japan. This is who you are. The warrior blood runs through us. You’ve just got to tap into it.”

‘Every fight I tell myself I’m going to knock this person out’

A.J. McKee performs jumping knee in his bout against Roberto de Souza | RIZIN FF

With the victory No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound talent, AJ McKee improved to 20-1. Roberto de Souza dropped to 14-2.

“When I step into that cage or ring, I feel it is me vs. me,” McKee said on what it would take for Roberto de Souza to beat him. “Come train with me? I’m so well-rounded, wherever I’m at I continue to prevail. Whether I’m on my back I’m able to fight.”

Taking about when he plans to return to Japan again McKee said: “New Year’s next year? Why not? Maybe soon. If you call me, I’m here.”

“Every fight I tell myself I’m going to knock this person out. It’s just the self believe I have in myself. In my craft, self-belief is the most important thing. He brought a fight. Especially going into a new weight class.

“At the end of the day, it’s not up to me; it’s up to Mr. Coker. They send me a contract, I sign it. That’s my job. It doesn’t matter who it is, where it is, when it is. You give me a call, I’m gonna sign the contract, and I’m gonna do my job.”

“It’s always emotional having my father in my corner. I’m not just fighting for myself, I’m fighting for him, my brother. It always makes our father proud and that’s our main goal. Just be the best I can be… He always tells me he’s proud of me, win, lose, or draw.”

“Once I noticed we were in the corner of the ring, I wanted to place his body so he couldn’t move. I didn’t feel we were out of the ring.”

