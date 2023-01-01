Search
Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Koji Takeda to kick off Bellator MMA vs Rizin showdown

Parviz Iskenderov
Gadzhi Rabadanov defeats Koji Takeda by decision
Gadzhi Rabadanov vs Koji Takeda | RIZIN FF

Bellator MMA vs Rizin

Gadzhi Rabadanov defeated Koji Takeda on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The lightweight bout kicked off the Bellator MMA vs Rizin showdown on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

With the victory No. 10-ranked Bellator lightweight and former Eagle FC champion Rabadanov improved to 19-4-2. Former DEEP champion Takeda dropped to 15-4.

“[Khabib Nurmagomedov has been] very helpful for me,” Gadzhi Rabadanov said post-fight. “This guy supported me for a long time. He’s like my big brother. When he’s with me, it’s a big support. I love this guy.”

Commenting on potentially facing Rizin’s lightweight champion after defeating Takeda, Rabadanov said: “Maybe [I would like to fight the Rizin champion], yes.”

“Maybe next year, [Bellator and I will] come back. I don’t know, but yes, I think [Koji Takeda] is very close to the title.”

Get Bellator MMA vs Rizin full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

