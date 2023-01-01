Kyoji Horiguchi secured the third victory over his old rival Hiromasa Ougikubo when the pair squared off at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The flyweight bout was featured on the New Year’s Eve’s Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Advertisements

Former Bellator and Rizin bantamweight champion, Horiguchi came out victorious by unanimous decision. With the win he improved to 31-5. Ougikubo dropped to 25-7-2.

Horiguchi previously defeated Ougikubo by unanimous decision in July 2018 and via second-round submission in March 2013.

“I don’t know if I should be enjoying this as much as I am,” Kyoji Horiguchi, a native of Takasaki, Gunma, said post-fight commenting on his status as a member of the winning Team Bellator, given his past in Rizin. “I feel very good, whether in Japan [or not], I like to fight”

‘The calf kick was in my game plan’

Kyoji Horiguchi vs Hiromasa Ougikubo | RIZIN FF

“He didn’t cut it or anything but after the second one I knew he was hurt.”

“I don’t really feel like he was chasing me, or anything. I don’t let that into my mind. So, it wasn’t really something for me.”

“I personally don’t put myself and the Japanese behind the US so maybe it’s just technical differences,” Horiguchi commented on differences between Bellator and Rizin.

“I always try to fight constantly. If I can get in 3-4 fights a year, that’d be great. Whether it’s in Japan or America, I’d like to get those numbers in.”

On a potential fight with John Dodson, Horiguchi said: “I’ve seen his fight, I think he is a very strong fighter so I think there are opportunities to fight him.”

“My manager’s put so much into my schedule that I don’t have free time to go around [this New Year’s Eve].”

Horiguchi, who held bantamweight titles in both organizations, faced Ougikubo at flyweight.

“There isn’t much difference. Maybe the size difference.”

“I think I’m pretty good at taking my opponents’ back. But, you know, he was trying to defend the whole time, so it was pretty difficult.”

Get Bellator MMA vs Rizin full fight card results.