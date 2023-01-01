Patricio “Pitbull” Freire was victorious when he faced Kleber Koike on New Year’s Eve at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31. The bout was featured on the Bellator MMA vs Rizin fight card on Showtime in the United States and FITE in other countries.

Three-time and current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio “Pitbull” defeated reigning Rizin 145-pound champion Kleber Koike by unanimous decision. Post-fight he Freire he wanted a rematch for the titles.

With the victory No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound athlete Patricio “Pitbull” Freire improved to 34-5. Kleber Koike dropped to 31-6-1.

‘I would like to fight again against Kleber Koike in 2023’

Patricio Pitbull vs Kleber Koike | RIZIN FF

“I feel very good,” Patricio Pitbull said after the fight. “[Kleber Koike] was a strong opponent. It was a very difficult fight, he was defending very well against me.”

“I have been PRIDE since when I was a little kid, and Rizin is the successor to PRIDE, so I’m very happy to be here. Of course, I was very emotional. This is one of my dreams come true, so I was very happy to realize my dream.”

“I would like to fight again against Kleber Koike in 2023.”

“I thought I could get him [Kleber Koike] earlier but he was stronger than I thought. I got some kicks to my face. As far as ‘Satoshi,’ I thought he was controlling in the early rounds but AJ took over in round 3.”

“I wanted to say thank you to my opponent, Kleber Koike, who is an awesome fighter, and also to [Rizin President Nobuyuki] Sakakibara for this opportunity.”

“There was no title, so next time I would like to put the titles on the line.”

“I think he will be one of the top fighters, I never look down on an opponent but I was surprised to see his 29 finishes.”

