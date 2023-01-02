Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) faces Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) in the main event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The contest features undefeated five-time world champion of Baltimore, Maryland up against unbeaten world champion of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with “Tank’s” WBA lightweight title on the line. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 8.

In the twelve-round co-main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Karen Chukhadzhian of Kiev, Ukraine battle it out for the interim IBF welterweight title. Also on the PPV card, Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts and Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela meet in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island and Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland duel in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the Davis vs Garcia undercard bouts, Vito Mielnicki Jr (13-1, 8 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey goes up against Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Estansuela, Jalisco, Mexico in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey takes on Cristian Fabian Rios (25-15-3, 7 KOs) of San Miguel, Tucuman, Argentina in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Davis vs Garcia tickets

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC are on sale.

Davis vs Garcia tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Showtime PPV. The date is Saturday, January 7. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The PPV price is $74.99.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, January 8. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3:30 pm AEDT / 12:30 pm AWST.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia in other countries

Davis vs Garcia international broadcast details are yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on PBC channel on FITE (following a number of previously streamed Premier Boxing Champions events) – subject to confirmation.

Boxing fans with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davis vs Garcia from practically anywhere.

Davis vs Garcia Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Davis vs Garcia Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (ET).

Wednesday, January 4

Davis vs Garcia media workout is on Wednesday, January 4 at Kennedy Recreation Center in Washington, D.C. The list of participants includes Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia, Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade, Karen Chukhadzhian, Roiman Villa, Demond Nicholson as well as some of the undercard fighters. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, starting at 2:30 pm.

Thursday, January 5

The final Davis vs Garcia pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, January 5 at Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. The start time is 1 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, January 6

The official Davis vs Garcia weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, January 6 at Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C. The start time is 4 pm. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, January 7

Davis vs Garcia fight date is on Saturday, January 7. The location is Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Doors open at 4 pm. Davis vs Garcia telecast on Showtime begins at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The current Davis vs Garcia lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Brandun Lee vs. Patrick Okine, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight

Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight