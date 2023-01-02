Search
UFC

UFC 2022 Year in Review: Alex Pereira’s TKO’s Israel Adesanya, Ciryl Gane KO’s Tai Tuivasa & more (video)

Part 2

On the first day of the new year, Ultimate Fighting Championship released the second part of UFC 2022 Year in Review. The clip features some of the best moments including Leon Edwards’ head kick KO of Kamaru Usman, Ciryl Gane’s knockout of Tai Tuivasa, Islam Makhachev submission of Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira’s stoppage of Israel Adesanya and more. Check it out up top.

MMANewsUFCVideo

