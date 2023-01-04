Bruce Carrington faces Juan Antonio Lopez on Saturday, January 14 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The six-round featherweight bout is featured on the Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw undercard live stream on ESPN+.

Carrington (5-0, 3 KOs) of Brownsville, Brooklyn is the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, who flourished in his first full year as a pro. He went 4-0 with a pair of knockouts, including highlight-reel finishes over Steven Brown and Yeuri Andujar. “Shu Shu” was scheduled to fight December 10 at Madison Square Garden, but his opponent had a medical issue that scrapped the bout.

Carrington makes his 2023 debut against Lopez (17-12-1, 7 KOs), an 11-year pro from Dallas, Texas, who has tested many of the sport’s top featherweight and junior lightweight prospects.

“I had an exciting 2022, but it’s time to step on the gas even more in 2023 and take over the featherweight division,” Carrington said. “I can’t wait to put my hands on somebody because I couldn’t fight on December 10. This is going to be a huge year, and it starts on January 14.”

In the evening’s main event Efe Ajagba goes up against Stephan Shaw. In the co-feature Guido Vianello takes on Jonathan Rice.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, January 15.

Get the full fight card and start time.