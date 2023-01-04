Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia media workout (video)

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The pair battles is out in the main event live on Showtime PPV. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, Jaron Ennis, Rashidi Ellis, Demetrius Andrade, Karen Chukhadzhian, Roiman Villa, Demond Nicholson as well as some of the undercard fighters. Video from Kennedy Recreation Center is available up top.

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Kayo.

