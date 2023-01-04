Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Rosales tops Davis vs Garcia prelims

Rising super welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr is set for his next outing this Saturday, January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. where he faces Houston’s Omar Rosales. The pair squares off on the top of three-fight preliminary card leading to the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia PPV action live on Showtime.

Among other prelims live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube, undefeated super lightweight knockout artist Brandun Lee meets Argentina’s Diego Luque. Plus, unbeaten super welterweight Travon Marshall battles San Antonio’s Shawn West.

In Australia Davis vs Garcia airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Kayo.

Representing Roseland, New Jersey, Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) returns to the ring after completing 10 rounds for the first time in his career when he defeated Limberth Ponce via unanimous decision in October. The victory gave the 20-year-old his third triumph of 2022, after a unanimous decision over Dan Karpency in April and a stoppage of Jimmy Williams in July. Mielnicki first turned heads during his exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro.

He takes on the 32-year-old Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs), who turned pro in August 2020, winning his first nine fights. A native of Mexico, he now fights out of Houston, Texas.

La Quinta, California’s Lee (26-0, 22 KOs) has stopped 15 of his last 17 opponents and is one of the sport’s most fearsome punchers. The 23-year-old has shown his boxing acumen in winning a pair of 10-round decisions in his last two fights, besting Zachary Ochoa in April and Will Madera in August. Trained by his father Bobby, Lee was also an accomplished amateur, going an estimated 195 amateur fights with only five losses and capturing gold at the prestigious 2015 U.S. Junior National Championships at 145 pounds.

He is opposed by the Cordoba, Argentina native Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs), who took 140-pound contender Jack Catterall the distance in a 2016 bout.

At just 22-years-old, Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) has quickly shown the skill, power and poise to become a highly regarded prospect in just six fights. Born in Landover, Md., and now fighting out of Capitol Heights, Md., Marshall is fighting near his hometown for the first time as a pro on January 7. He added two knockout wins in 2022, stopping Timothy Parks in March before blasting out Marcus Washington in June.

He faces West (7-2-1, 4 KOs), who fights for the first time since scoring two victories in 2021. West brings experience fighting on bigger events, as he lost to Kenny Robles on a Davis undercard in 2019 and dropped a televised bout against Joey Spencer in August 2020.

The non-televised undercard is highlighted by Washington D.C. fan-favorites and top talent from the DMV-area and its surrounding sections, including the return of the Peterson brothers. Former two-division champion Lamont Peterson takes on Michael Ogundo in a six-round super lightweight fight, while his brother and once-beaten contender Anthony Peterson steps in to face Raul Chirino in a six-round super lightweight tilt.

Rounding out the card is Lanham, Maryland’s Keeshawn Williams (10-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout against Argentina’s Gustavo David Vittori (26-11-1, 12 KOs), rising prospect and Washington, D.C.-native Jalil Hackett (4-0, 3 KOs) dueling Joel Guevara (4-8-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight fight and super middleweight Kyrone Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) facing Argentina’s Cristian Fabian Rios (23-15-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-round matchup.

In addition, Gervonta Davis-stablemate and once-beaten lightweight prospect Mia Ellis steps into the ring against New Hampshire’s Karen Dulin in a four-round attraction.

In the evenining’s main event Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

The full Davis vs Garcia lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight