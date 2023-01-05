Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship announced its return to the United Kingdom with BKFC 37 scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London. The fight card is headlined by a welterweight clash between Connor Tierney and Jake Lindsey.

Connor Tierney (6-1, 3 KOs) was in action at BKFC 27 in London, where he scored a unanimous decision against Joe Elmore. The 28-year-old British fighter made his successful BKFC debut last March in New York with the fifth-round TKO of Jeremiah Riggs.

Jake Lindsey (3-0, 3 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in Broomfield, CO where he took the win against Brandon Girtz via second-round TKO. Prior to that the 36-year-old of Manhattan, Kansas defeated Derrick Findley and Eric Thompson.

The organization’s inaugural event in the capital city of the United Kingdom was held in August 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley. In the main event Mike Perry defeated Michael “Venom” Page by majority decision after six rounds, following the first five rounds that resulted in split draw.

“The first BKFC event in London last August headlined by Mike Perry’s extraordinary six-round win over Michael Page was the UK’s best night of combat sports in 2022,” said David Feldman, President of BKFC. “Connor Tierney versus Jake Lindsey is an explosive fight in our very deep welterweight division and a main event anywhere in the world.”

“We’re putting together a sensational undercard which we will announce shortly but wanted to announce this headline clash and distribute the ticket information to our massive UK fan base.”

In Australia BKFC 37 London: Tierney vs Lindsey airs live on Sunday, March 5.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.