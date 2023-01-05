Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo on Jan 21 in Manchester

Ekow Essuman and Chris Kongo square off in a welterweight clash with the British, Commonwealth, IBF European and WBC International Silver belts on the line. The contest has been added to the Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith card, taking place at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, January 21. Also joining the lineup of action, unbeaten former Team GB Olympian Frazer Clarke, heavyweight prospect Matty Harris, and a cruiserweight bout between Scott Forrest and Amine Boucetta.

Advertisements

Essuman (18-0, 7 KOs) defeated Samuel Antwi by points last September at the same venue to retain his British and Commonwealth titles. Kongo (14-1, 7 KOs) took the vacant WBC International Silver strap by unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella last June in London.

Clarke (4-0, 3 KOs), the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, last fought in November taking a points victory over Kamil Sokolowski. His opponent at the upcoming event is yet to be determined.

Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KOs) won a pair of bouts in 2022 by knockout in the first round against Pawel Strykowski and Mait Metsis. His opponent is also expected to be announced shortly.

Scott Forrest (3-0, 3 KOs) was in action last Septemtember when he stopped Dmitrij Kalinovskij in the third round. Amine Boucetta (7-5-0) lost four of his previous bouts.

“These are four terrific additions to what is already a blockbuster card,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO. “Tickets are selling out fast with a bumper crowd all set for an incredible night of boxing in Manchester.”

In the main event Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith battle it out in an all-British showdown at middleweight. Among other previously announced undercard bouts, Richard Riakporhe takes on Krzysztof Glowacki and Jack Massey faces Joseph Parker.

In Australia the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, January 22.

Eubank Jr vs Smith fight card

The current Eubank Jr vs Smith lineup looks as the following:

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith, middleweight

Richard Riakporhe vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, cruiserweight

Jack Massey vs. Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Ekow Essuman vs. Chris Kongo, welterweight – British, Commonwealth, IBF European, WBC International Silver welterweight titles

Frazer Clarke vs. TBA, heavyweight

Matty Harris vs. TBA, heavyweight

Scott Forrest vs. Amine Boucetta,cruiserweight