Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) meets unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Davis’ WBA lightweight title on the line. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Main Event on Kayo.

The co-main event is a twelve-round battle for the interim IBF welterweight title between unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) and Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs). Also on the PPV card, Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) and Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) square off in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) faces Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

