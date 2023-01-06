The four-fight card has been announced for the fourth week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, February 17. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the lightweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

In the main event Elvin Espinoza (7-0) of Nicaragua squares off against Damir Ferhatbegovic of Bosnia. Espinoza won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Corey Jackson at PFL 7: 2022 Playoffs last August. Damir Ferhatbegovic (6-2) was in action last March at PFL Challenger Series 5, scoring the first-round KO of B.J. Bland.

Also on the card, Manoel Sousa (9-0) faces his Brazilian-fellow Paulo Henrique (14-5). As well, Antonio Caruso (8-1) of Australia takes on Anthony Romero (11-1) of Canada. Plus, Charlie Decca (4-2-1) of Miami, Floria meets Jose Aguayo (5-2) of San Ramon, California.

“As the PFL enters 2023, we are excited to announce our lightweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series being held live from Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

PFL Challenger Series 12 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 4 fight card looks as the following:

Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic

Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique

Antonio Caruso vs. Anthony Romero

Charlie Decca vs. Jose Aguayo