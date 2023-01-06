Search
MMA

Elvin Espinoza vs Damir Ferhatbegovic tops PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 4

Parviz Iskenderov
Elvin Espinoza vs Damir Ferhatbegovic tops PFL Challenger Series 12
Elvin Espinoza | PFL MMA

PFL Challenger Series 12

The four-fight card has been announced for the fourth week of PFL Challenger Series Season 2 scheduled for Friday, February 17. The event airs live on Fubo Sports Network, featuring a series of bouts in the lightweight division. The athletes battle it out for a chance to earn a PFL contract and potential to compete in Regular Season with $1 million winner’s prize money.

Advertisements

In the main event Elvin Espinoza (7-0) of Nicaragua squares off against Damir Ferhatbegovic of Bosnia. Espinoza won his previous bout by unanimous decision against Corey Jackson at PFL 7: 2022 Playoffs last August. Damir Ferhatbegovic (6-2) was in action last March at PFL Challenger Series 5, scoring the first-round KO of B.J. Bland.

Also on the card, Manoel Sousa (9-0) faces his Brazilian-fellow Paulo Henrique (14-5). As well, Antonio Caruso (8-1) of Australia takes on Anthony Romero (11-1) of Canada. Plus, Charlie Decca (4-2-1) of Miami, Floria meets Jose Aguayo (5-2) of San Ramon, California.

“As the PFL enters 2023, we are excited to announce our lightweight division for the 2023 PFL Challenger Series being held live from Universal Studios Florida,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

PFL Challenger Series 12 fight card

The current PFL Challenger Series: Season 2, Week 4 fight card looks as the following:

  • Elvin Espinoza vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic
  • Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique
  • Antonio Caruso vs. Anthony Romero
  • Charlie Decca vs. Jose Aguayo
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097