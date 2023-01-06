Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia weigh-in results

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) squares off against unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) in the main event live on Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Davis’ WBA lightweight title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Kayo.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) takes on Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the interim IBF welterweight title. Also on the PPV card, Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) and Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) battle it out in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) face off in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight