Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia weigh-in results

Undefeated five-time world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) squares off against unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) in the main event live on Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds with Davis’ WBA lightweight title on the line. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In Australia, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia airs live on Sunday, January 8 on Kayo.
In the co-main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) takes on Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) in a twelve-rounder for the interim IBF welterweight title. Also on the PPV card, Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) and Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) battle it out in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) face off in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.
Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Davis vs Garcia fight card
Main card
- Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title
- Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title
- Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight
- Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight
Undercard
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight
- Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Prelims
- Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Anthony Peterson vs. Raul Chirino, 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight