Jake Paul kicks off his journey in MMA by becoming the first fighter in “PFL PPV Super Fight Division” he co-created with Professional Fighters League. The date when YouTuber turned pro boxer makes his debut as a mixed martial artist is expected to be announced shortly.

Professional Fighters League also announced that “a historic two-part exclusive partnership” will see Paul, along with his business partner Nakisa Bidarian, “utilize their expertise and platforms to help recruit, market, and promote the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division for the benefit of all top fighters.”

The organization is in the process of signing the fighters. According to the announcement, those signed earn 50% of the revenue from PPV event, and become “true economic partners”.

‘There is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport’

Jake Paul was last in action in October 2022 in Glendale, Arizona where he defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision in their eight-round boxing match, scoring a knockdown along the way.

“I’ve proven myself in and out of the boxing ring and now I am going to do the same in MMA, and there is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport,” said Jake Paul. “I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.”

In addition to being the first signed fighter, Paul has been appointed Head of Fighter Advocacy.

“Outside of the cage, equal fighter-pay and advocating for female fighters has been my passion, and I am aligned with PFL to evolve the sport. I believe in PFL, their mission, and what they have accomplished in a very short period of time. That is why I chose to partner with PFL exclusively, both as a fighter and a businessman.

“As Head of Fighter Advocacy, I will consistently promote PFL fighters and I invite all top MMA fighters, both men and women, to join the PFL and get a payday like they’ve never had before.”

Two “PFL PPV Super Fight Division” events are scheduled for 2023, separate from PFL League Season. More pay-per-view events are planned for the years to come.