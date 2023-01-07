Golden Boy Promotions announced its first event for 2023, featuring Alexis Rocha up against Anthony Young on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA. The contest pits Santa Ana’s NABO welterweight titleholder up against challenger from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The pair squares off in a 12-round headline-bout live stream on DAZN.

“January 28th marks my first fight of 2023 and a fight that will set the stage for my best year yet. I have patiently worked to reach the point of being the main event on a major card and now I’m here,” said Alexis Rocha. “2022 provided its challenges, as I had to overcome a hand injury, but it made me stronger. I can’t wait to start the year with a knockout victory and as always, I’m thankful to Golden Boy, Robert Diaz, Abraham Perez and SOA Boxing, DAZN, my coach Hector and my entire team for the opportunity and support. Now it’s time to put on a show.”

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to perform on this platform,” said Anthony Young. “With the beliefs and strength of Allah we are going to shock the world twice.”

In Australia Rocha vs Young airs live stream on DAZN on Sunday, January 29.

Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young

Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) comes from a fighting family. The younger brother of Ronny Rios, he was the youngest fighter to win a gold medal at the Junior Olympics at 14-years-old in 2012 and caught the attention of the boxing world as he continued on to become a six-time national champion during his amateur career. Rocha signed with Golden Boy in January 2016 and made an electrifying professional debut in March 2016, knocking out Jordan Rosario at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. His only career blemish is a unanimous decision loss in October 2021 against Rashidi Ellis, in which he confidently came back with five consecutive wins. Rocha locked in the NABO Welterweight title in a unanimous decision victory against Argentinian Luis Alberto Veron in July 2022 on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, which he successfully defended against Jesus “Ricky” Perez in October 2022.

Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) represents Atlantic City, New Jersey. He made his professional debut at 23-years-old on October 28, 2011 against Kywayne Hill, winning by unanimous decision. With only two blemishes on his early career resume, he has had a string of wins, including a stunning upset of former WBO junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali via third-round knockout on the May 2019 Alvarez vs. Jacobs undercard in Las Vegas. Since then, he has fought victoriously three times, the last being a unanimous decision win over Jose Zaragoza in October 2022.

Rocha vs Young tickets

Alexis Rocha vs Anthony Young tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA go on sale Wednesday, January 11 at 10 am PT.

Rocha vs Young tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

YouTube Theater is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre mixed-use sports and entertainment destination that is home to SoFi Stadium and being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

“We are excited to welcome Alexis ‘Lex’ Rocha to defend his title against Anthony Young for the first boxing event at YouTube Theater and Hollywood Park on January 28,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “YouTube Theater’s intimate setting will create a great atmosphere for the fans, and we look forward to hosting more boxing events across Hollywood Park in the future.”

In other bouts

In a ten-round co-main event Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) of Austin, Texas takes on Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBA International lightweight title.

Also on the card, Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) of Villalba, Puerto Rico and Wilfredo Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico meet in a 12-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator. Collazo turned pro in February 2020, thus if victorious he will be close to a world title opportunity and a chance to make history as one of the fastest to become a world champion in his division.

Kicking off the telecast, Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) of Indio, CA is a ten-round super middleweight action against a to be announced opponent.

Rocha vs Young fight card

The current Rocha vs Young fight card looks as the following:

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Alberto Mercado, 10 rounds, lightweight – for vacant WBA International lightweight title

Oscar Collazo vs. Wilfredo Mendez, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBO minimumweight title eliminator

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweight