The full Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card has been made official with an addition of four preliminary bouts. MMA event takes place at The Kia Forum Inglewood, CA on Saturday, February 4. Among the newly announced matchups, No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender Steve Mowry (10-0, 1 NC) faces former 2008 men’s freestyle Olympian and the promotional debutant Ali Isaev (9-0).

Advertisements

Also joining Bellator 290 fight card, No. 8-ranked middleweight Lorenz Larkin (24-7, 2 NC) meets Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1, 1 NC) in the rematch at welterweight, following their No Contest in July. As well, former bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell (14-6, 1 NC) goes up against Nikita Mikhailov (9-2). In addition, Isaiah Hokit (2-1) meets Peter Ishiguro (2-1) at featherweight.

In the main event heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (30-7-1) and Fedor Emelianenko (40-6-1) square off in the rematch. In the co-main event middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (12-0) defends his belt against Anatoly Tokov (31-3). Kicking off the main card, Sabah Homasi (17-10) and Brennan Ward (16-6) battle it out at welterweight.

Bellator 290 tickets can be purchased through StubHub, TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Steve Mowry vs Ali Isaev

Aptly nicknamed “Tall” Steve Mowry, the six-foot-eight finisher most recently fought to a no contest against former interim Bellator heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky in August. The result snapped a ten-fight winning – and finishing – streak for the No. 5-ranked heavyweight contender, though he remains unbeaten as a professional since signing with Bellator in 2018. The 30-year-old Kill Cliff FC product is eager to return to his winning ways this February when he meets Ali Isaev in a clash of undefeated heavyweights. Mowry will look to leverage his dangerous striking and potent submission skills to give Isaev a warm welcome to Bellator’s heavyweight division on a night when their divisional title is up for grabs in the event’s headliner.

Ali Isaev is no stranger to the brightest lights in combat sports, having competed as part of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. A former champion at PFL, Isaev brings his undefeated record with him to Bellator 290 as he looks to make a strong first impression on Bellator fans and the heavyweight division. The decorated wrestler has not competed since 2019, but a win over a fighter the likes of Mowry is as good as any to begin his ascent up the divisional ladder. The 39-year-old will look to prove he belongs with the best as he takes on the No. 5-ranked contender in his promotional debut this February 4 in Inglewood.

Lorenz Larkin vs Mukhamed Berkhamov 2

Unbeaten since 2018, No. 8-ranked middleweight Lorenz Larkin saw his return to the welterweight division this past July spoiled when he and Mukhamed Berkhamov fought to a no contest at Bellator 283. Riverside’s Larkin looked impressive in his prior six outings, which saw him go 6-0 with an emphatic knockout of Kyle Stewart as a fitting exclamation point to the successful run. At Bellator 290, the 36-year-old Larkin will look to find closure against Berkhamov and kick off this second foray at 170-pounds in dominant fashion with a highlight-reel victory on the lead-in to the Bellator on CBS debut.

While Larkin saw his six-fight winning streak snapped with the no contest, Mukhamed Berkhamov’s stretch of 12 straight victories came to an end at Bellator 283, as well. The former ACB Welterweight champion is a decorated finisher with nine submissions and two knockouts to his name, one submission of which came at the hands of now-No. 10-ranked Jaleel Willis in Berkhamov’s Bellator debut. The 28-year-old’s extensive resume includes wins over Willis, Tofiq Musayev, Jesse Taylor, and Brett Cooper, but Berkhamov hopes Bellator 290 will see him add Lorenz Larkin’s name to that list as he hopes to break into the crowded welterweight rankings this February.

Darrion Caldwell vs Nikita Mikhailov

Former Bellator bantamweight champion Darrion Caldwell has had a tumultuous time inside the Bellator cage since 2020, but the 35-year-old New Jersey native hopes he can turn all that around on February 4 against Nikita Mikhailov. Caldwell won the Bellator title in 2017 with a unanimous decision victory over Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas, which he followed up with a dominant first-round guillotine choke of Leandro Higo for his first title defense. He also holds wins over featherweights Adam Borics, Henry Corrales, and Noad Lahat. At Bellator 290, Caldwell will look to return to the win column against Mikhailov and reassert his status as one of the best bantamweights in Bellator’s 135-pound division.

Opposite Caldwell, Nikita Mikhailov is eager to show that even at just 24 years old, his time is now in the talent-rich Bellator bantamweight division. He is 2-1 in Bellator so far, a run that includes a victory over fan-favorite Brian Moore. Mikhailov joined Bellator in 2021 and faced eventual Bellator bantamweight World Grand Prix entrant Enrique Barzola in his last outing. Mikhailov will look to add the biggest win of his career to his resume against Caldwell on Bellator 290 with an eye on entering the upper echelon of the division this February.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 live on Paramount+. In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, February 5.

Bellator 290 fight card

The full Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko – Bader’s heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov – Eblen’s middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward

Preliminary card

Neiman Gracie vs. Michael Lombardo

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Henry Corrales vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Steve Mowry vs. Ali Isaev

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf

Grant Neal vs. Karl Albrektsson

Alejandra Lara vs. Diana Avsaragova

Darrion Caldwell vs. Nikita Mikhailov

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo

Isaiah Hokit vs. Peter Ishiguro

Ethan Hughes vs. Yusuf Karakaya