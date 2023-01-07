Search
Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia free live stream of prelims (video)

Showtime Boxing Countdown

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia free prelims air live stream from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7, leading to the main card on Showtime PPV.

Among the bouts, Vito Mielnicki Jr squares off against Omar Rosales at super welterweight. In addition, Brandun Lee and Diego Gonzalo Luque battle it out at super lightweight and Travon Marshall takes on Shawn West at super welterweight.

In Australia, Davis vs Garcia airs live on Kayo on Sunday, January 8.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and start time.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

