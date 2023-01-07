Search
Jean Pascal tests positive for Covid-19, world title eliminator fight against Michael Eifert postponed

Parviz Iskenderov
Jean Pascal vs Michael Eifert postponed, new date to be determined
Jean Pascal | Amanda Westcott / Showtime

Pascal vs Eifert: IBF light heavyweight title eliminator at Place Bell in Laval, Canada

The scheduled IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between Jean Pascal (36-6-1, 20 KOs) and Michael Eifert (11-1, 4 KOs) is no longer staged at Place Bell in Laval, Canada on February 9. Quebecer and two-time world champion tested positive for Covid-19, and his bout against contender from Germany has been postponed.

According to the announcement sent out on Saturday (AEDT), Pascal’s symptoms are “too severe for him to continue training” for the original date of February 9. The event organizers informed the sanctioning body of the situation and agreed for the event to be moved to a to be determined date in March. Details are expected to follow in a due course.

