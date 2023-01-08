Brandun Lee dominated and stopped Diego Gonzalo Luque when the pair squared off at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The bout was featured on the Davis vs Garcia undercard leading to the main card live on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout ended half way through. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off after Luque’s corner threw in the towel.

Brandun Lee TKO’s Diego Gonzalo Luque

With the victory by TKO Brandun Lee of La Quinta, California remained unbeaten and improved to 27-0, 23 KOs. Diego Gonzalo Luque of Cordoba, Argentina dropped to 21-11-2, 10 KOs.

