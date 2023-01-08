Demetrius Andrade came out victorious when he faced Demond Nicholson at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The pair squared off in the Davis vs Garcia PPV opener live on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for ten rounds super middleweight bout went the full distance. Andrade, a former two-division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, defeated Nicholson of Laurel, Maryland by unanimous decision, sending his opponent to the canvas in Round 2. All three judges scored the fight 100-88.

“I felt good [at super middleweight],” Andrade, who held world titles at super welterweight and middleweight, said post-fight. “I could definitely feel the weight difference. But speed, combinations and IQ was the plan today, get ten rounds in, and that’s exactly what we did.”

The reigning WBC middleweight champion is Jermall Charlo, while David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are expected to battle it out in the coming months. When asked who he wanted to face next, Andrade said: “Only way I can say I’m the best is by fighting the best”.

With the victory Demetrius Andrade remained unbeaten and improved to 32-0, 19 KOs. Demond Nicholson dropped to 26-5-1, 22 KOs.

