Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia full fight video highlights

Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia squared off in the main event at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The contest featured undefeated five-time world champion of Baltimore, Maryland up against unbeaten world champion of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic. The pair battled it out in the main event live stream on Showtime PPV with Davis’ WBA lightweight title on the line.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Davis claimed the win via TKO at the official time of 13 seconds into the ninth round. In between the rounds Garcia reportedly told his corner he couldn’t see and didn’t come out to continue.

In the eighth round the action inside the squared circle briefly stopped due to a fight breaking out in the crowd.

‘God willing I’m ready for the fight with Ryan Garcia’

“I was a little surprised he didn’t come out,” said Davis. “But I knew he was hurt bad but he’s a fighter and he didn’t want to show it. I knew he was hurt though.”

“I wasn’t throwing a lot of shots in the beginning because I was trying to beat him mentally. I was trying to trick him with my hands and my eyes and things like that because he’s a tough fighter. I had to bait him.”

With the victory by TKO Gervonta Davis remained undefeated, improved to 28-0, 26 KOs and retained his WBA lightweight title for the fifth time. In his following outing he is expected to face fellow star Ryan Garcia.

“God willing I’m ready for the fight with Ryan Garcia,” said Davis. “It’s scheduled for April. I’m here. He’s been training. He’s been talking. And let’s see who’s really about that.”

Hector Luis Garcia, who holds the WBA super featherweight world title, dropped to 16-1, 10 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

“When I got the shot to my head in the final round, that’s when I couldn’t see from my eye,” said Garcia. “I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot. My vision is back but my head still hurts. I couldn’t see from my right eye. It was going well up until that point. I was picking my shots.”

Check out Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia full fight video highlights up top.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.