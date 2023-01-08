Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia post-fight press conference

The post-fight Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia press conference follows their world championship bout produced live on Showtime PPV from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7.
In Australia the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, January 8.
Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.
