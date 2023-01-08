Jaron Ennis remained unbeaten and made a step closer to world title when he faced Karen Chukhadzhian at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The welterweight bout served as the co-main event on the Showtime PPV card topped by Gervonta Davis up against Hector Luis Garcia for “Tank”‘s IBA lightweight title.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, January 8.

After twelve rounds all three judges scored the fight 120-108 in favor of “Boots”. With the victory by unanimous decision Jaron Ennis of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania improved to 30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC and won the interim IBF welterweight belt.

The bout against Chukhadzhian marked the first time Ennis’ fight went the full distance.

“I learned to just take my time and to not rush anything,” said Ennis. “I’m glad I went 12 rounds. It felt great. I felt I was in the best shape. I just needed to throw a little more punches. I should have got him out of there.”

“He ran a lot. Hats off to him since a lot of guys didn’t want to fight me. So shout out to him for coming here and taking this fight.”

Karen Chukhadzhian of Kiev, Ukraine dropped to 21-2, 11 KOs.

“He had a different level of speed than I’m used to,” said Chukhadzhian. “I don’t make any excuses though. I wish I could have done more to hurt him.”

‘I’ll keep waiting until the time is right’

The current IBF world welterweight champion is Errol Spence Jr, who also holds the WBC and WBA belts. The reigning WBO champion is Terence Crawford.

In his post-fight interview Ennis said he would face “all the top guys” including Vergil Ortiz Jr and Eimantas Stanionis, as well as that he would wait for Spence.

“Everyone knows I want Spence,” said Ennis. “I’ll keep waiting until the time is right and Spence is ready to take the fight.”

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.