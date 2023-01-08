Five-time undefeated world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland and unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with Davis’ WBA lightweight title at stake. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 8.
In the co-main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Kiev, Ukraine faceoff in a twelve-rounder for the interim IBF welterweight belt. Also on the card, Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela and Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts duel in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. The PPV opener pits former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island and Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.
Among the undercard bouts, Vito Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey meets Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas in an eight or ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Diego Gonzalo Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs) of Cordoba, Argentina duel in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Travon Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) of Landover, Maryland and Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas meet in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia
United States
Broadcast: Showtime PPV
Date: Saturday, January 7
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, January 8
Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST
Other countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davis vs Garcia from practically anywhere.
Davis vs Garcia fight card
Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title
- Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title
- Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight
- Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight
Undercard
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight
- Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight
Prelims
- Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight
Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia results
- Mia Ellis def. Karen Dulin by TKO (R1)
- Jalil Major Hackett def. Joel Guevara by TKO (R1)
- Kyrone Davis def. Cristian Fabian Rios by unanimous decision