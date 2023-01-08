Five-time undefeated world champion Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland and unbeaten world champion Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with Davis’ WBA lightweight title at stake. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, January 8.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Kiev, Ukraine faceoff in a twelve-rounder for the interim IBF welterweight belt. Also on the card, Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KOs) of Rosario, Venezuela and Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts duel in a twelve-rounder at welterweight. The PPV opener pits former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) of Providence, Rhode Island and Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KOs) of Laurel, Maryland in a ten-rounder at super middleweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Vito Mielnicki (13-1, 8 KOs) of Roseland, New Jersey meets Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KOs) of Houston, Texas in an eight or ten-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KOs) of La Quinta, California and Diego Gonzalo Luque (21-10-2, 10 KOs) of Cordoba, Argentina duel in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Travon Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) of Landover, Maryland and Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas meet in a six-rounder at super welterweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia

United States

Broadcast: Showtime PPV

Date: Saturday, January 7

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, January 8

Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Davis vs Garcia from practically anywhere.

Davis vs Garcia fight card

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA lightweight title

Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, welterweight – interim IBF welterweight title

Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa, 12 rounds, welterweight

Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Undercard

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Omar Rosales, 8/10 rounds, super welterweight

Brandun Lee vs. Diego Gonzalo Luque, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Travon Marshall vs. Shawn West, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Prelims

Keeshawn Williams vs. Gustavo David Vittori, 6 rounds, welterweight

Lamont Peterson vs. Michael Ogundo, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Kyrone Davis vs. Cristian Fabian Rios, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Joel Guevara, 4 rounds, welterweight

Mia Ellis vs. Karen Dulin, 4 rounds, lightweight

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia results

Mia Ellis def. Karen Dulin by TKO (R1)

Jalil Major Hackett def. Joel Guevara by TKO (R1)

Kyrone Davis def. Cristian Fabian Rios by unanimous decision