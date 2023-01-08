Roiman Villa takes majority decision against Rashidi Ellis (video)

Roiman Villa pulled an upset when he faced Rashidi Ellis at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The bout was featured on the Davis vs Garcia fight card live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for twelve rounds welterweight bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 113-113, while two other judges had 114-112 in favor of Villa.

In his post-fight interview Ellis, who seemed in control throughout the fight, but got dropped twice in the final round, called for a rematch. Villa agreed.

OMG ?



Roiman Villa sends Ellis to the canvas for the 2nd time in the final round at the BUZZER ?#DavisGarcia #EllisVilla pic.twitter.com/UObCnK3pjk — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) January 8, 2023

With the victory by majority decision Roiman Villa of Rosario, Venezuela improved to 26-1, 24 KOs. Rashidi Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts dropped to 24-1, 15 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.