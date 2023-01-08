Search
Roiman Villa takes majority decision against Rashidi Ellis (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Davis vs Garcia

Roiman Villa pulled an upset when he faced Rashidi Ellis at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The bout was featured on the Davis vs Garcia fight card live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for twelve rounds welterweight bout went the full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 113-113, while two other judges had 114-112 in favor of Villa.

In his post-fight interview Ellis, who seemed in control throughout the fight, but got dropped twice in the final round, called for a rematch. Villa agreed.

With the victory by majority decision Roiman Villa of Rosario, Venezuela improved to 26-1, 24 KOs. Rashidi Ellis of Lynn, Massachusetts dropped to 24-1, 15 KOs and suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career.

