Travon Marshall dominates & stops Shawn West in the first round (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Travon Marshall stops Shawn West in the first round
Travon Marshall victorious over Shawn West | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Davis vs Garcia

Travon Marshall came out on top when he faced Shawn West at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The contest was featured on the Davis vs Garcia undercard leading to the main card live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for six rounds super welterweight bout didn’t go the distance. Marshall took the victory via first-round TKO, dominating West with a flurry of punches all way until the moment the referee stepped in to call it a day.

Travon Marshall TKO’s Shawn West

With the victory Travon Marshall of Landover, Maryland improved his unbeaten record to 6-0, 5 KOs. Shawn West of San Antonio, Texas dropped to 7-3-1, 4 KOs.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

