Vito Mielnicki Jr scores knockdown, stops Omar Rosales in Round 4 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Davis vs Garcia

Vito Mielnicki was victorious when he met Omar Rosales at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday, January 7. The super welterweight bout was featured on the top of Davis vs Garcia undercard leading to the main card live stream on Showtime PPV in the United States and Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, January 8.

The scheduled for ten rounds encounter didn’t go the full distance. Mielnicki dominated and claimed the win via fourth-round TKO, securing a knockout in Round 3 along the way. Saving their fighter from further punishment, Rosales’ corner threw in the towel and the referee waved the fight off.

Vito Mielnicki Jr TKO’s Omar Rosales

With the victory by TKO, Vito Mielnicki of Roseland, New Jersey improved to 14-1, 9 KOs. Omar Rosales of Houston, Texas dropped to 9-2-1, 5 KOs.

Get Davis vs Garcia full fight card results.

